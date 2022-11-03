Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Wednesday said that it is responsibility of the state to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people.

The IHC Chief Justice expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Legal Facilitation Centre at the newly constructed building of the IHC. Newly-appointed Federal Law Minister Ayaz Sadiq, former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, high court judges, and session judges attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Justice Athar remarked that it is responsibility of the state to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people. However, he said that construction of buildings would become meaningless without facilitating the litigants. He said that judiciary does not feel bad of any criticism as it always brings improvement. He added that the fundamental objective of the judiciary and lawyers is to reform the judicial system to fulfill our constitutional obligation of providing every citizen speedy and inexpensive justice.

He stressed on the importance of winning trust of the litigants and said that political forces also need to play their role in this regard. The IHC Chief Justice said that they are also accountable and they are not scared of criticism. He maintained that the judiciary is facing several challenges.

He continued that they cannot change the 70-year-old system with a magic wand and there is a need to strengthen the justice system through reforms. Justice Athar expressed his hope that the state would fulfill its promise to provide inexpensive justice to citizens and emphasized on the need to change the system. The IHC CJ said that he has done the paperwork in relation to the reform system and has taken the federal government on board. He congratulated lawyers at the occasion, highlighting that these buildings are meaningless if petitioners do not get inexpensive and expeditious justice. On this occasion, he also requested the political leaders to play their role in restoring public trust. He maintained that people should get inexpensive and expeditious justice and this is our goal. He further said that restoration of trust is our intention, as it is the petitioner’s right. He remarked that judges and lawyers exist for the petitioner and it was their goal to serve the public. He added that this should not stop at [constructing] buildings.

The state will fulfill its commitment to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizens.

In his address to the participants, Law Minister Sadiq stressed on the need for strengthening democratic institutions in the country. He said that if anyone of us is aggrieved by any court decision, we may criticize or disagree with the judgment and not the entire institution of judiciary as by doing so we may weaken our judiciary.

Sadiq said that judiciary should be respected. The minister said that a lot has been changed after General Musharraf’s era and lawyers stood up for rule of law.

Commenting on Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s remarks on martial law a day earlier, the Law Minister said that he feels sad to hear statements regarding martial law. He added that they need to strengthen the democratic system and the leaders who talk about martial law should learn from the past.