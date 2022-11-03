Share:

Global climate change is a major

challenge of present era and the resultant climate policies have gained

unprecedented importance in recent

times. The impacts can be felt across

all aspects of the society and state.

Scientists in the west have done extensive research, contributed literature and formulated policies to address this biggest threat confronting

humanity. On the contrary, the nations of global south, though are hit

the hardest, but are still struggling

and comparatively less weightage

is given to climate policies among

these nations. As people gain awareness about environmental problems,

confront the effects in their daily

lives in the form of wildfires, floods,

heat waves and rising sea levels;

their future decisions are also guided based on these happenings. Recent political shift in United States

of America, Australia and Brazil is

an indication of this paradigm shift.

Climate change is now starting to affect politics and is becoming an issue which guides the public in deciding their leaders. Crafting a climate

strategy has become a significant element in election process.

Perhaps the Trump era can be

called a dark period in the US climate

change policy. It is during his presidency that the US withdrew from the

Paris agreement. donald Trump reverted Obama administrations directives aimed at mitigating climate

change and carbon dioxide emissions. Through multiple executive

orders, Trump allowed the sponsors

and expanded the oil and coal industry, slashed one-third of the existing

funding of the Environmental Protection Agency and even asked for a

revision of the Clean Power Strategy. We saw the public reaction in the

following Presidential elections. The

American public voted for the most

vocal propagator of environmental

protection and elected Joe Biden as

their new president. President Joe

Biden re-joined the Paris Agreement

on his first day in office and started

to make policy reforms to make USA

net zero in Green House Gas emissions by 2050. Scott Morrison, the

Australian Prime Minister in 2017,

held up a hunk of coal in the Parliament, and said, “don’t be scared.”

This was to signify the importance

that coal had in the Prime Minister’s

agenda. now, Australia is the world’s

biggest exporter of coal. If the coal

industry and extraction is blocked, it

can have consequences for the thousands of people associated with coal

related jobs. Yet, in the 2022 Federal Australian elections, the Australian public rejected Scott Morrison’s

anti-climate change rhetoric and voted for the Labour Party. Labour Party accomplished a majority government and this was after 15 years,

since 2007. The newly elected Australian Prime Minister Mr Anthony

Albanese has promised a “new era”

of climate action and energy innovation. The Prime Minister has pledged

to introduce new climate legislation,

including a target of net zero emissions. This result marks a strong shift

in the public sentiment, as the people chose the environment over the

country’s fossil fuel policy.

World’s largest Amazon Forest is

in Brazil. Amazon forests act as the

lungs of the world and sink large proportions of carbon dioxide. However, they also provide livelihood to the

inhabitants, wherein timbering is a

major source, areas are cultivated

and brought under settlements. Historically, Brazil has faced a dilemma

of going for the greater good of the

world by following the climate protocols or choosing to allow its people to

make a living from timbering. Hence,

the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

saw the environmental regulation as

a hindrance to the economic growth

of the nation and chose to undermine climate change protocols. However, the recent elections in October

2022 have shown that the people of

Brazil do not agree with Jair Bolsonaro as they voted for the left winged

Worker’s Party and elected Luiz Lula

da Silva as their new president. In his

victory speech, Lula said, “Brazil is

ready to retake its leadership in the

fight against the climate crisis, Brazil

and the planet need a living Amazon.”

The President also pledged to clamp

down on illegal logging, mining and

land grabbing that have driven the

surging deforestation of the Amazon

over the past years.

In Europe, we see Germany in lead

for renewable and clean energy. In

the neighbouring France, lawmakers

have recently backed wide ranging

bill that ensures a plan to enshrine

environmental protection in the constitution. Human development Index

added two new factors, carbon dioxide emission and material footprint

which have an enormous strain on

the planet. Lately, more than 11,000

scientists signed an open letter calling for a “shift from GdP growth” towards “sustaining eco systems and

improving human well-being.”

Thus, in the last three decades

there has been a conceptual shift in

the world. The world has gradually shifted from geo-politics, geo-economic and geo-technology to the latest geo-environment. Clausewitz’s

trinity based on government, people and army was later extended to

a square with addition of economics and technology. Moving forward

it transformed into a pentagon with

the addition of media and its forms

of print, electronic and social media.

now the pentagon has become a hexagon with the latest addition of environment and its derivatives of land,

air and water. Unfortunately, we the

humans have been conditioned not

to pre-emptily act to environmental

issues. We are faithed on the dogmas

of an unquestionable faith in the capacity and capability of technology

and money to tame nature. Resultantly, the environmental policies are

not properly and timely incorporated in the policy, planning and development strategies. Climate change

polices are not a quick fix and take

years to yield effects. However, in today’s globalised village where people are informed and aware, it is an

established fact that environment

plays a pivotal role for us and more

importantly for the next generation

environment is where we all meet;

where we all have a mutual interest;

it’s one thing all of us share. It is the

need of hour to have climate leaders

as global leaders. We need statesman

to look beyond the myopic political

interests to steer the world to a desired Global Green Regime. This is for

the sake of our next generation.