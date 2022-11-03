Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Wednesday

that the government would consult all stakeholders including

the media before making any

changes in the law empowering

the Federal Investigation Agency

(FIA) to act against the use of social media platforms for spreading propaganda against state institutions. He also said that the

government would withdraw any proposed bill that curbs

freedom of expression. The

interior minister said this

while talking to reporters

here a day after the cabinet

approved a summary moved

by the Ministry of Interior seeking amendments in

the schedule of the FIA Act,

1974. It empowered the premier investigation agency

to act against those who use

social media to “spread rumours and false information

against the state institutions.”

The move caused widespread

anger by civil society organizations and media representative bodies. Rana Sanaullah

said that the bill in this regard would be moved in the

National Assembly and law

would be passed only if consensus was evolved. He said

that a thorough debate would

be held in the parliament

about the proposed amendment in the law that also provides for seven-year imprisonment for those spreading

hateful content on social media. “If the amendment leads

to restrictions on people’s

freedom of expression, then

the government will withdraw the bill.” The minister

underlined that there were

certain things on social media that needed to be controlled. He added that social

media platforms were being

used to harm and affect people’s private lives. Responding to a question, he said that

the government’s doors were

always open for negotiations

with the PTI. “No one ever

closes doors for talks in politics.” He at the same time said

that talks were held among

the politicians and PTI chairman Imran Khan was not a

politician. He said that informal talks with the PTI leaders

never ended, but there were

no formal talks going on at the

moment. He explained that

the PTI’s application submitted before the Islamabad Administration seeking to hold a

protest rally in the capital was

also a form of contact. “Such

contacts cannot be described

as formal.” He deplored that

whenever the government

talked about negotiations, it

got abuses in return. That is

the reason that the government has taken the stance

that it will not talk about holding negotiations, he added.