MULTAN - Grand search operation continued for the second consecutive day across the district to

track down criminals, according to a police spokesman.

It was launched under

the direction of DPO Ahmad

Nawaz Shah. Search operations were being continued

under SDPOs of concerned

police stations in different areas in which a heavy contingent of police took part.

In addition, Elite Force,

and lady police were present on the occasion to hunt

criminals.

DDWP APPROVES VARIOUS

DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES

Divisional Development

Working Party (DDWP) approved various development

schemes across the region

for public facilitation here on

Wednesday. A meeting of the

divisional development party

was held here with Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in chair.

The committee approved

construction of class rooms

at Civil Lines College Multan

with funds of Rs 55 million,

seven schemes of roads in

Khanewal with funds of Rs

605.18 million and various

other schemes of roads in

District Vehari with funds of

Rs 434.263 million. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to start work

immediately on the approved

development schemes. He

said that there would be no

compromise on quality of material and strict action would

be taken against those found

guilty in any irregularity or

misconduct in that regard.