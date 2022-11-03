MULTAN - Grand search operation continued for the second consecutive day across the district to
track down criminals, according to a police spokesman.
It was launched under
the direction of DPO Ahmad
Nawaz Shah. Search operations were being continued
under SDPOs of concerned
police stations in different areas in which a heavy contingent of police took part.
In addition, Elite Force,
and lady police were present on the occasion to hunt
criminals.
DDWP APPROVES VARIOUS
DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES
Divisional Development
Working Party (DDWP) approved various development
schemes across the region
for public facilitation here on
Wednesday. A meeting of the
divisional development party
was held here with Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in chair.
The committee approved
construction of class rooms
at Civil Lines College Multan
with funds of Rs 55 million,
seven schemes of roads in
Khanewal with funds of Rs
605.18 million and various
other schemes of roads in
District Vehari with funds of
Rs 434.263 million. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to start work
immediately on the approved
development schemes. He
said that there would be no
compromise on quality of material and strict action would
be taken against those found
guilty in any irregularity or
misconduct in that regard.