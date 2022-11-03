Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi cyber crime circle on Wednesday arrested two suspects over sexual harassment allegations.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that two suspects were arrested in the latest action following their alleged involvement in sexual harassment. The FIA officials also recovered objectionable content from the suspects’ mobile phones.

The accused were involved in sharing objectionable photos and videos of the complainant.

In March, the FIA had arrested two people from Faisalabad after they shared obscene content related to a US girl on social media which led to her committing suicide.

According to the FIA, the two suspects used to share obscene content with the class fellows of the US girl and blackmailed her. “This resulted in the girl committing suicide in the United States,” the agency said.

It further said that the US embassy had given a formal request to the agency to proceed against the suspects.