ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan

Wednesday noted that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute (ICSID) award

against Pakistan in the Reko Diq

case is like a nuclear bomb.

A five-member bench of the apex

court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and

comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya

Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the

presidential reference.

During the hearing, Justice

Muneeb, responding to the contention of Balochistan Bar Council’s

counsel, said; “ICSID award is like a

nuclear bomb and it could be taken

in anywhere in the world.” He said

that ICSID under the Washington

Convention has been signed by Pakistan. “On the basis of this award Pakistan’s asset anywhere in the world

could be attached,” he added.

Amanullah Kanrani, appearing on

behalf of the BBC, briefly told the

bench that the mining project by the

foreign company, first by BHP, and

later Antafogasta and Barrick Gold,

started in 1993, and still it could not

be completed. He asked the court to

see this aspect and that the Barrick

Gold under the new agreement be

given timeframe to complete the project. The Chief Justice said that for the

time being the danger of $10 billion

claim of mining company is looming

over the country. He added that a decree has been issued by the ICSID and

in the present circumstances the best

option is the settlement. He, however, said that the government needs

to see after the discovery of gold in

Reko Diq where the process for its refining would take place. He asked the

attorney general that though the government does not have capacity of

gold mining, but whether it has analyzed the process and what would be

its mechanism.

He further questioned that whether the government has examined

what would be the oversight of the

project by Pakistan. He said that

the settlement is good, but Pakistan

should not compromise on the other

aspects of the project.

The CJP noted that Afghanistan

during the period of unrest had

signed an agreement with the foreign company for gold mining with

better terms.