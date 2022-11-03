LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal
Shahkar Wednesday took notice of
the killing of three brothers due to
long-standing enmity in Pakpattan
and asked the regional police officer
(RPO) Sahiwal for a report on the
incident. He ordered the district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan to form
a special team to arrest the accused.
Pakpattan police spokesperson said
that an old enmity was running between the Khokhar and Baloch clans
in the village of Malika Hans in 72D.
Three brothers, identified as Irshad,
Tanveer and Mumtaz, sons of Khizar Hayat, were coming to Pakpattan from 72D, when they were shot
dead by the opponents on Jamal Kot
bridge.