LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal

Shahkar Wednesday took notice of

the killing of three brothers due to

long-standing enmity in Pakpattan

and asked the regional police officer

(RPO) Sahiwal for a report on the

incident. He ordered the district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan to form

a special team to arrest the accused.

Pakpattan police spokesperson said

that an old enmity was running between the Khokhar and Baloch clans

in the village of Malika Hans in 72D.

Three brothers, identified as Irshad,

Tanveer and Mumtaz, sons of Khizar Hayat, were coming to Pakpattan from 72D, when they were shot

dead by the opponents on Jamal Kot

bridge.