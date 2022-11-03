Share:

GUJRANWALA/GHAKHAR - MANDI/ISLAMABAD

As the sixth day of the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

([PTI) long march ended

in Ghakhar Mandi, Chairman Khan Wednesday

warned that his protest,

which he calls a movement for ‘haqeeqi azadi’ (real freedom), will

continue for the next

10 months. “Nobody should think our movement will

end in Islamabad. It will continue for the next 10 months until we don’t have elections,” he

said addressing the participants

at Ghakhar Mandi, a small town

on GT Road near Gujranwala.

He reiterated not to accept the

present government and would

rather die than “bow down before these thieves”.

leader Faisal Javed Khan late

Wednesday tweeted that Imran

Khan’s long march demanding

immediate elections “has become Pakistan’s biggest march

ever as thousands and thousands of people joining in. “Day

7 will start from Wazriabad tomorrow. Over 2 million people

will enter Islamabad after the

10th of Nov,” he claimed.

Also, former premier Imran

khan said that he was witnessing huge crowds and can safely bet that rallies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad would break

all records. He also said that a

revolution was underway and

it was up to the government if

it would channelize it through

elections. Imran Khan on

Wednesday asked the people of

Pakistan to “stand up for their

rights”, as he targeted his political opponents, saying the coalition government came to power

through a “deal” to get their corruption cases quashed.

Addressing his followers in

Gujranwala in Punjab province on the start of the 6th day

of his protest march which he

launched from Lahore on October 28, Khan said former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif was getting ready to return while his

younger brother and the incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif got

his cases settled under a “deal”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) chief also alleged that

ex-president Asif Ali Zardari

also had his corruption cases

settled. “What I see is that only

small crooks will be caught and

the rich will go scot-free,” the

70-year-old leader said, adding that criminals have become

leaders. He lamented that Pakistan’s biggest issue is that

corrupt people get into leadership without any accountability. Talking about a case against

Shehbaz, Khan alleged that the

incumbent premier was close to

getting convicted in the Rs 16

billion corruption cases but “he

was given a deal and was saved

and made prime minister”.

He also questioned the deaths

of officers investigating corruption cases against Shehbaz and

said “all officers died one after

another”. “All officers investigating Shehbaz’s corruption cases

died one after another. No one

asked how they died all of a sudden,” he said.

The former premier urged

people to “stand up for their

rights”, failing which they would

“never get justice”.

“I must say here that justice is

given out only in a human society. You all have to support me.

I tell you everyone that it’s better to die than becoming slaves,”

he added.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police in response to Khan’s claim

that security personnel would

join his march in the national capital rejected propaganda

campaigns by some “political

leaders” against officers of the

capital’s security force.

“ICT Police and other civil

armed forces are the guarantors

of peace in the federal capital…

Such propaganda campaigns

and rumours will strengthen

the determination and morale

of the officials,” it tweeted. It

also said that all the officers and

jawans have a clear understanding of their duties and they are

working according to the law.

Meanwhile, after the protest

march’s slow movement towards Islamabad came under

criticism, party leader Fawad

Chaudhry hit back, saying it

would proceed at its own pace.

“We will also keep changing our

plan to reach Islamabad to baffle the government,” he said.

The party’s long march, now

on the road for six days, was to

reach Islamabad in seven days

according to the initial plan.

The march was scheduled to

arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar

said that the protest convoy

would reach the capital on November 11.

The Punjab provincial home

department has issued a high

alert for Rawalpindi ahead of

the arrival of Khan’s long march.

The provincial home department has asked the district administration, police, law

enforcement agencies and hospitals to remain on high alert

and take precautionary measures ahead of the protest

march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while addressing a news

conference in the federal capital on Tuesday, had asked the

PTI chief to shun politics of “agitation” and sit down with the

political parties to resolve disputes through dialogue “for the

sake of Pakistan”.

Khan has been demanding

early elections and he is leading

the long march towards Islamabad Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday revealed that he would send

PTI Chairman Imran Khan to

Balochistan after arresting him.

“I will keep him [Khan] in the

Mirchi Ward at Machh Jail as

several politicians have lived

there previously,” he said during

a talk show on a private TV

channel.

The interior minister also revealed that BNP chief Akhtar

Mengal has taken promise that

if Khan is arrested he would be

kept in Macch Jail. Sanauallah

vowed that if he laid his hands

on Khan he won’t spare him.