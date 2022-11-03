Share:

ISLAMABAD - The threat of PTI Chairman Imran

Khan to extend his anti-government movement for the next ten

months has initiated a new debate whether Imran Khan would

be able to break his previous anti-government

demonstration, which he incidentally set against

the then PML-N government.

Once again, PML-N is facing almost the same

challenges against its government set by Imran

Khamn in the past. In 2014, the PTI Chairman had

held a marathon sit-in of 126 days by demanding a resignation of former prime minister Nawaz

Sharif which he ended in the wake of the Peshawar

army school massacre.

Though the wish of Imran against another former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not be fulfilled despite the marathon sit-in in 2014, yet the

PTI gained much popularity in this episode. Later, the country’s top court had removed the prime

minister, Nawaz Sharif, from office over corruption

allegations. In 2022, Imran Khan wants the present

government to announce snap polls in the country.

On the 6th day of his long march, Khan has clearly hinted to convert his protest demonstration into

a sit-in.“Nobody should think our movement will

end in Islamabad, it will continue for the next ten

months until we have fresh elections,” warned the

former premier addressing the long march. In his

second long march, only with the gap of a previous

long march [May 25], the PTI Chairman is believed

to use delaying tactics with the aim to gather a long

crowd at the time of reaching Islamabad. This time,

Imran opted to start his ‘movement’ from Lahore

and it took six days to reach Gujranwala. In another

related development, the country’s top court gave

Imran Khan another chance to explain his alleged

flouting of the May 25 court order that defined the

limits for his party’s “Azadi March”. The present

government is committed to hold election on time.

The federal capital safely can be named as ‘City of

containers’, as the government adopting precautionary measures is all set to stop the protestors.