Lahore - Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif
on Wednesday said the Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership
was indulged in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain
personal interests.
Addressing a press conference
here, he said PTI Chief Imran
Khan had always done politics
of threatening institutions for
achieving decisions of his own
wish, however, he would not get
face-saving as the institutions
were determined to work within
the constitutional domain.
The PTI was using its workers
to attack federal capital and create chaos in the country, he said
and added that all political parties in the country were mature
enough and doing politics in a
democratic manner except the
PTI. The federal minister said the
PTI was habitual to do politics
of personal agenda, adding that
when the PTI lost its government,
Imran Khan started uttering remarks against institutions and
tried to destabilise the country.
He said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif had to take some
tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis. The
Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) also paid heavy price of these
decisions taken in the larger national interest, he added.
The minister pointed out that
friendly countries, including China
and Arab countries, were keen to
make investment in the country
but the PTI by taking the 2014 position had again started so called
march to create unrest. The minister said that the federal govt
would handle the march of the PTI
as per law and the constitution,
and would not allow them to create chaos. He said that PTI Chief
Imran Khan, who claimed himself
to be neat and clean, had been
found in doing corruption of millions of rupees and his more corruption would come to light.