Lahore - Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

on Wednesday said the Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership

was indulged in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain

personal interests.

Addressing a press conference

here, he said PTI Chief Imran

Khan had always done politics

of threatening institutions for

achieving decisions of his own

wish, however, he would not get

face-saving as the institutions

were determined to work within

the constitutional domain.

The PTI was using its workers

to attack federal capital and create chaos in the country, he said

and added that all political parties in the country were mature

enough and doing politics in a

democratic manner except the

PTI. The federal minister said the

PTI was habitual to do politics

of personal agenda, adding that

when the PTI lost its government,

Imran Khan started uttering remarks against institutions and

tried to destabilise the country.

He said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif had to take some

tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis. The

Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) also paid heavy price of these

decisions taken in the larger national interest, he added.

The minister pointed out that

friendly countries, including China

and Arab countries, were keen to

make investment in the country

but the PTI by taking the 2014 position had again started so called

march to create unrest. The minister said that the federal govt

would handle the march of the PTI

as per law and the constitution,

and would not allow them to create chaos. He said that PTI Chief

Imran Khan, who claimed himself

to be neat and clean, had been

found in doing corruption of millions of rupees and his more corruption would come to light.