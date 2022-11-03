Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party

yesterday urged Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to give up ‘defiance’ and stop ‘disrupting’ peace. PPP leader

Faisal Karim Kundi, who

is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Poverty Alleviation, said

that the long march by

Imran Khan was beyond

comprehension. “It starts

at one o’clock and ends at

five o’clock (in the morning). It seems that Imran Khan is waiting for

someone’s missed call.

Imran Khan was the first

PM who waited for (US

President Joe) Biden’s

missed call,” he said.