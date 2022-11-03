ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party
yesterday urged Pakistan
Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to give up ‘defiance’ and stop ‘disrupting’ peace. PPP leader
Faisal Karim Kundi, who
is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Poverty Alleviation, said
that the long march by
Imran Khan was beyond
comprehension. “It starts
at one o’clock and ends at
five o’clock (in the morning). It seems that Imran Khan is waiting for
someone’s missed call.
Imran Khan was the first
PM who waited for (US
President Joe) Biden’s
missed call,” he said.