The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its anti-government ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Wazirabad’s Kot Khizri today.

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the anti-government long march that started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28.

The party chief Imran Khan will be spending the seventh day of his long march in Wazirabad, according to PTI.

In the tweet, the PTI also shared a screenshot of a post by party leader Hammad Azhar, who said the march will resume from Kot Khizri, Wazirabad at 1pm today.