The Islamabad administration has prepared a four-page term and conditions letter for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in the capital city.

According to the terms and conditions, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will sign the affidavit, the permission for the rally will be for one day, the use of loudspeakers in the rally will be prohibited and no weapons will be allowed, statements related to religion will be avoided in the rally.

According to the terms and conditions of the administration, the administration will allow the 12 people present on the stage of the rally, no national or party flag will be burnt in the rally or march.

Earlier, Earlier on Wednesday, Islamabad police had asked the interior ministry to deploy armed units against the PTI "armed supporters" during the long march in Islamabad.