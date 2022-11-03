Share:

KARACHI-The Karachi Development Authority has launched anti encroachment operation in the city and removed illegal constructions in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Official sources said that the operation against illegal construction and encroachments in the city was launched on the orders of KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah following the orders of the Supreme Court.

The sources said that the KDA anti-encroachment staff launched anti-encroachment operation in Block-6 of Gulistan-i-Jauhar on the complaints of the residents and demolished illegally constructed boundary wall and structures on the government land.