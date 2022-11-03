Share:

ISLAMABAD-A fashion and cultural show by Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan featuring dance performances from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enthralled the audience here on Wednesday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The Embassy of Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan, National Heritage and Culture Division Pakistan organized a mega event on Education, Culture and Tourism at PNCA to highlight academic opportunities for Pakistani students at Kyrgyzstan, exposure to Kyrgyz traditions and culture, travelling and tourism opportunities to Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz models in beautiful traditional and vibrant attires of Kyrgyzstan presented their fashions for the audience of Pakistan while Pakistani performing artistes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their cultural attires presented Khattak dance mesmerizing the audience from both countries. A documentary was shown featuring the culture, rituals, traditions, lifestyle, nature, local cuisine, landscape and nightlife of Kyrgyzstan to create people-to-people contact between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. While tourism experts from both sides gave presentations on the potential of tourism in Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam was the chief guest of the event, who termed the event as an “opportunity to understand the cultural similarities and tourism” from both sides. “I have visited Kyrgyzstan so many times that I believe it has become my second home. It is beautiful and I ask all of you to visit it once in your life. I expect the same from the Kyrgyz people”, he said. He said Pakistan was blessed with natural beauty and there was much to discover by the world. From the ranges of mountains in the north to the beautiful coastal lines, Pakistan was full of scenic beauty. “I strongly believe that tourism is a great tool in promoting peace and fighting terrorism,” he underlined. Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar and the Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev spoke on the importance of holding such events for the Kyrgyz-Pakistani bilateral relations and focused on the future of the mutually beneficial cooperation emphasizing the “role of economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as a connecting element between the friendly countries”.