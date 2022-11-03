Share:

Lahore-A law is on the cards to ensure transparency in the utilization of public funds by putting in place a monitoring mechanism in the provincial departments.

The Financial Management Act will be tabled in the Punjab Assembly soon. It envisages regular monitoring of public spending by the departments after every three months and fixing of responsibilities on concerned officers for any financial irregularities.

In this connection, a meeting was held Wednesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to review the proposed legislation.

The finance secretary gave a briefing on the important features of the act.

The chief minister directed to settle the related issues and added that it should be finalized without delay because financial management was very important for the transparent use of public funds and good governance.

He noted that the financial affairs of the departments will be made more transparent while the balance between expenditures and receipts will improve economic affairs.

He vowed to fully monitor the financial affairs of the public sector departments adding that financial management and allied issues will be reviewed after every three months. Ch Parvez Elahi directed that necessary reforms should be introduced to improve the financial matters and the government departments will have to be held accountable for financial irregularities. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others attended the meeting.

CM approves establishment of Zoo & Wildlife

Management Authority

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has approved the establishment of Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority to provide maximum recreational facilities to the children.

The proposed body will be tasked to undertake work for the construction and restoration of the zoo houses and safari zoos across Punjab.

The decision to reorganize Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief minister who directed provision of more recreation facilities to the children.

DG Wildlife gave him a briefing regarding Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo.

The meeting was told that legislation will be done for setting up Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and an Act will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for the purpose.

The chief minister also granted approval to establish a theme park in the Safari Zoo to provide quality recreational facilities to the children. He directed that the Safari Zoo should be made a recreation place of an international level adding that South Asian and African theme zones will be established in the Safari Zoo.

The meeting was told that that food courts will be established in the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo in the natural environment, and they will remain open at night also. Besides, Joy land, tram structure and other facilities will be provided in the safari zoo and bird shows will also be organized in the Lahore Zoo for the interest of children.

The CM directed that the proposal to establish food courts on the 7 kanal land adjoining with the Lahore Zoo and Bagh-e-Jinnah will be reviewed adding that facilities should further be improved as well as made attractive in the zoos so that maximum number of people can come for recreation.

The CM further directed that innovations like tiger tunnel should be introduced in the Safari Zoo adding that a ride history gallery should be established in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo to provide awareness to the children about the history.

He also directed that breeding of the birds should be reviewed in the Zoo and Safari Zoo.

Parvez Elahi recalled that he had ordered to make a master plan to provide better recreational facilities in the safari zoo during his previous tenure; but unfortunately, the PML-N government politicized this programme like many other projects. “Shahbaz Sharif halted our every work which incurred loss to the national exchequer”, he said.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary GM Sikandar, former bureaucrat Shumail Ahmed Khawaja, Secretary Forests, Secretary Information, DG Wildlife, DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Step towards financial transparency