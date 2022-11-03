Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court

(LHC) for removing Imran Khan from the office of

the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Advocate Muhammad Afaq filed the petition and

impleaded the Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP), federal government and others as respondents. The petitioner submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing

to continue as the PTI chairman. He requested the

court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan

from the office of PTI chairman and order the party

to appoint a new chairman. The single bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi, will

hear the petition on November 3 as an urgent case.