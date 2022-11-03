LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court
(LHC) for removing Imran Khan from the office of
the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Advocate Muhammad Afaq filed the petition and
impleaded the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP), federal government and others as respondents. The petitioner submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing
to continue as the PTI chairman. He requested the
court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan
from the office of PTI chairman and order the party
to appoint a new chairman. The single bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi, will
hear the petition on November 3 as an urgent case.