Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Wednesday has imposed a ban on constructions in Murree and directed the government to increase the compensation amount of the victims of Murree tragedy. The judge of the apex court also held Rescue 1122, Punjab Highway Department and Punjab Disaster Management Authority responsible for the Murree tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 22 tourists and asked the government to initiate action against the responsible. Also, the court directed to hear those officers of government again who were suspended without any guilt during inquiry of the tragic incident that took place last winter.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz issued these directions while laying down the verdict in the Murree tragedy reserved four months ago. The 80-page detailed decision will be released on November 7, 2022, according to the judge.

He said that all illegal buildings/ constructions in Murree should be demolished immediately besides banning commercial constructions in the hill station. “There should be a mechanism for hotels, and rents should be fixed by creating categories to distinguish between hotels and guest houses in Murree,” the judge of LHC said in his decision.

In his order, he stated that Rs 800,000 compensation given to the families who lost their loved ones was less and the amount should be increased by the government. The court further said that a separate department responsible for the cleaning of sewage and drains in Murree during winter season be set up to provide facilities to the tourists and other residents.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz also said that strict legal action should be taken against officers who were aware of the meteorological department’s report about the unprecedented snowfall.

In the judgement, the court said that no action will be taken against those who were suspended despite they were not guilty after the tragedy, whereas, a strict action will be taken against the officers of Rescue 1122, Punjab Highway Department and PDMA. The court also asked the authorities to build parking lots away from hill resort to avoid rush. It may be noted that as many as 23 tourists including men, women and children died in a snowstorm that hit the hill resort on January 9, 2022.

The initial investigation report that was made public pointed to the failure of relevant government departments in taking pre-emptive measures in light of the warnings issued by the Met Office. The probe also uncovered that measures were not taken to regulate the influx of tourists.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench had reserved its verdict in the Murree tragedy case on May 7. A total of 24 hearings were held in the case by the apex court.

A joint investigation committee was also constituted by the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar which had suspended a total of 15 officers including former commissioner Rawalpindi division and deputy commissioner.