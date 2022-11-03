Share:

RAWALPIndI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Wednesday

has imposed a ban on constructions in Murree and directed the government to increase

the compensation amount of the victims of

Murree tragedy. The judge of the apex court

also held Rescue 1122, Punjab Highway department and Punjab disaster Management

Authority responsible for the Murree tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 22 tourists and asked the government to initiate action against the responsible. Also, the court

directed to hear those officers of government again who were suspended without

any guilt during inquiry of the tragic incident that took place last winter.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry

Abdul Aziz issued these directions while

laying down the verdict in the Murree tragedy reserved four months ago. The 80-page

detailed decision will be released on november 7, 2022, according to the judge.

He said that all illegal buildings/ constructions in Murree should be demolished immediately besides banning commercial constructions in the hill station.

“There should be a mechanism for hotels,

and rents should be fixed by creating categories to distinguish between hotels and

guest houses in Murree,” the judge of LHC

said in his decision.

In his order, he stated that Rs 800,000

compensation given to the families who

lost their loved ones was less and the

amount should be increased by the government. The court further said that a separate

department responsible for the cleaning of

sewage and drains in Murree during winter

season be set up to provide facilities to the

tourists and other residents.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry

Abdul Aziz also said that strict legal action should be taken against officers who

were aware of the meteorological department’s report about the unprecedented

snowfall.

In the judgement, the court said that no

action will be taken against those who were

suspended despite they were not guilty after the tragedy, whereas, a strict action

will be taken against the officers of Rescue 1122, Punjab Highway department and

PdMA. The court also asked the authorities to build parking lots away from hill resort to avoid rush. It may be noted that as

many as 23 tourists including men, women

and children died in a snowstorm that hit

the hill resort on January 9, 2022.

The initial investigation report that was

made public pointed to the failure of relevant government departments in taking

pre-emptive measures in light of the warnings issued by the Met Office. The probe

also uncovered that measures were not taken to regulate the influx of tourists.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench had reserved

its verdict in the Murree tragedy case on

May 7. A total of 24 hearings were held in

the case by the apex court.

A joint investigation committee was also

constituted by the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar which had

suspended a total of 15 officers including

former commissioner Rawalpindi division

and deputy commissioner.