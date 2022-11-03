Share:

Judgement on the admissibility of the petition filed to remove Imran Khan as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition of Muhammad Afaq Advocate who appeared before the court for hearing on the petition.

The federal government, election commission, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others had been made respondents in the petition.

“When Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, Imran Khan also went to the Supreme Court against his party presidency,” the petitioner argued before the court.

“Nawaz Sharif was also declared ineligible for the party presidency after his disqualification,” he added.

“Imran Khan was disqualified. But he has contested elections in other constituencies,” Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi said.

“Now, Imran Khan has also contested the by-election,” he added.

“From the day he was disqualified, Imran Khan cannot be appointed as the party chief. The notification of Imran Khan’s disqualification is still pending,” the petitioner told the court.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has only issued a notice. It has not suspended its implementation,” he stated.

“The notification of Imran Khan’s success in the by-election has not been issued. The court may not give interim relief but issue a notice,” he demanded.