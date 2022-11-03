Share:

Mohmand-Tehsil nazims and councillors of the Upper Mohmand, Tehsil Baizai demonstrated against their rights in front of the Mohmand Press Club at Headquarters Ghalanai and blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur highway for four hours.

Newly elected local government representatives from the Mohmand district’s three tehsils marched in protest from Capt. Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium to Ghalanai checkpoint against the provincial government’s amendments to the Local Government Act and the district administration’s discriminatory attitudes. For four hours, the Peshawar-Bajaur route was closed to all forms of traffic, which caused severe problems for everyone.

Speaking at the event, Tehsil Nazim Upper Mohmand Hafiz Taj Wali Khan, Tehsil Nazim Baizai Maulana Bismillah Jan, JUI-F District Ameer Maulana Arif Haqqani, Arshad Bakhtiar, Maulana Gulab Noor, Chairman Qari Ibrahim, and others accused the provincial government of withholding funds for their development, causing residents to become anxious and demand development schemes. The local nazims were ignored, they said, and only district officials from the district’s ruling party were given sewing machines by the Social Welfare Department.

The LG representatives added that KP CM Mahmood Khan is lying while protesting the denial of peoples’ rights. “The local police officer refuses to provide security when a tehsil nazim requests it, even though the police are also responsible to provide security for even drug and ice traffickers and Afghan refugees”, they said.

They claimed that there is no protection against fraudulent national identity cards, fake residence certificates, or fake mineral leases in the tribal district. However, the verification of CNICs cards and domicile certificates becomes the right of the officials of the VC and union councillors. Speakers said that the social welfare department is biased against us and that the representatives of the ruling party were handed wheelchairs and sewing machines in the dark at night. The Additional Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Usman Hamza, went to the scene to start negotiations with the protestors and assembled a 15-member committee, which included Tehsil Nazim Upper Mohmand Hafiz Taj Wali, Tehsil Nazim Baizai Maulana Bismillah Jan, JUI-F Mufti Arif Haqqani, VC-2 Kuzkadi Khel Chairman Malik Farooq and others for negotiations with DC Mohmand.

The negotiations committee met with DC Mohmand Arifullh Awan to discuss issues involving the district administration and afterwards declared that the demonstration would go on as long as their demands were met.