ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) on Wednesday changed the schedule of its planned
anti-government protest
for the second time within a
week and said that its long
march would now enter the
capital city on November 11.
According to the new schedule of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march,
the protestors would reach
Rawalpindi on November 10
and all convoys throughout
the country would reach the
capital the next day, said PTI
Secretary General Asad Umar
in a statement. Earlier, PTI
had announced that its long
march would reach Islamabad on November 4 to hold
a sit-in on the main Srinagar
Highway of the city. Then, the
party said that it did not see
reaching the final destination
during this week and had decided to extend the schedule
for two or three days more.
On November 28, former
prime minister Imran Khan
had started his long march
from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk
to force the government to
announce early elections.
Later in the day, PTI leader
Fawad Chaudhry in a statement said that they would
keep on changing the schedule of the long march only to
frustrate the government.