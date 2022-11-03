Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) on Wednesday changed the schedule of its planned

anti-government protest

for the second time within a

week and said that its long

march would now enter the

capital city on November 11.

According to the new schedule of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march,

the protestors would reach

Rawalpindi on November 10

and all convoys throughout

the country would reach the

capital the next day, said PTI

Secretary General Asad Umar

in a statement. Earlier, PTI

had announced that its long

march would reach Islamabad on November 4 to hold

a sit-in on the main Srinagar

Highway of the city. Then, the

party said that it did not see

reaching the final destination

during this week and had decided to extend the schedule

for two or three days more.

On November 28, former

prime minister Imran Khan

had started his long march

from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk

to force the government to

announce early elections.

Later in the day, PTI leader

Fawad Chaudhry in a statement said that they would

keep on changing the schedule of the long march only to

frustrate the government.