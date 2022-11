Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has

rejected the question of disqualification filed against

former President / MNA Asif Ali Zardari over the

reference filed by PTI’s member Zulfi Bukhari.

The Speaker, rejecting the reference under

clause (2) of Article 63 of the Constitution, has

sent the copy of the decision to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP]. The PTI has filed the

reference seeking disqualification of PPP CoChairman Asif Ali Zardari as MNA over allegedly