The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz and his daughter and party vice president Maryam Nawaz have condemned the firing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

In his Tweet, Nawaz Sharif said, “I strongly condemn the firing incident targeting PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders and also praying for the early recovery of the injured.”

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also condemned firing incident on the former PM and prayed for a speedy recovery of the wounded.