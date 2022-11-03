Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that the whole world is against one person, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he will defeat everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are not on the same page on the issue of appointment of Army Chief.

He went on to say that now no one can bear the burden of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). While he added that no one is giving charity to beggars

Sheikh Rashid said that the "imposed government" will not stay for long and it has not been supported. He said that this government are requesting other countries for the inviations.

He further added that he do not want to comment on the recent China visit of PM Shehbaz. He said that the government should respond to the Russian senator’s allegation of aid to Ukraine.