LAHORE - The provincial dengue monitoring committee on

Wednesday decided to take action against antidengue workers, who would be found negligent

of their duty in the high-risk districts, and issued

instructions to the health department in this regard. The decision was taken at a meeting held

under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister

for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar

Malik and Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan

Sumbal, at the Civil Secretariat. The additional

chief secretary (south Punjab), administrative

secretaries of various departments and officers

concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link. Minister

Akhtar Malik said that the stakeholders should

enhance coordination for removing discrepancies in the dengue data. He asked officers to

address the deficiencies identified in the monitoring, surveillance and reporting system. He

also issued instructions to the administration

in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura

to remain alert in view of the dengue situation.

Assigning the responsibilities to the special

branch regarding monitoring of dengue and

smog, Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the situation should be closely monitored for the next

two weeks. He said that the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) should share

data with the Health Department on a daily basis. Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a

detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the

Health Department had ample stock of essential

medicines and mosquito spray and more than

20,000 dengue workers were performing field

duties. He mentioned that 15,306 confirmed

cases of dengue and 22 deaths had been reported in the province this year. Of those, 6,519 cases

had been reported in Lahore so far. He said that

912 cases had been registered and 418 people

have been arrested for violation of SOPs during

the last two weeks.

185 NEW DENGUE CASES

REPORTED IN PUNJAB

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad

said that 185 new dengue cases were reported

in the province during the last 24 hours. In a

statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that

92 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 28

in Rawalpindi, 18 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sheikhupura, nine in Multan, six in Faisalabad, three

each in Attock and Sialkot, two each in Jhang,

Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Vehari and Sahiwal,

one each in Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Gujrat, during the last

24 hours. He said that a total of 15,306 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year. He said that no death was

reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 22

people died of the virus in the current year so

far. The P&SHD secretary said that 1,006 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance

at 457,985 indoor and 115,795 outdoor places

to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.