LAHORE - The provincial dengue monitoring committee on
Wednesday decided to take action against antidengue workers, who would be found negligent
of their duty in the high-risk districts, and issued
instructions to the health department in this regard. The decision was taken at a meeting held
under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister
for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar
Malik and Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan
Sumbal, at the Civil Secretariat. The additional
chief secretary (south Punjab), administrative
secretaries of various departments and officers
concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link. Minister
Akhtar Malik said that the stakeholders should
enhance coordination for removing discrepancies in the dengue data. He asked officers to
address the deficiencies identified in the monitoring, surveillance and reporting system. He
also issued instructions to the administration
in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura
to remain alert in view of the dengue situation.
Assigning the responsibilities to the special
branch regarding monitoring of dengue and
smog, Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the situation should be closely monitored for the next
two weeks. He said that the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) should share
data with the Health Department on a daily basis. Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a
detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the
Health Department had ample stock of essential
medicines and mosquito spray and more than
20,000 dengue workers were performing field
duties. He mentioned that 15,306 confirmed
cases of dengue and 22 deaths had been reported in the province this year. Of those, 6,519 cases
had been reported in Lahore so far. He said that
912 cases had been registered and 418 people
have been arrested for violation of SOPs during
the last two weeks.
185 NEW DENGUE CASES
REPORTED IN PUNJAB
Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad
said that 185 new dengue cases were reported
in the province during the last 24 hours. In a
statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that
92 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 28
in Rawalpindi, 18 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sheikhupura, nine in Multan, six in Faisalabad, three
each in Attock and Sialkot, two each in Jhang,
Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Vehari and Sahiwal,
one each in Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Gujrat, during the last
24 hours. He said that a total of 15,306 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year. He said that no death was
reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 22
people died of the virus in the current year so
far. The P&SHD secretary said that 1,006 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.
The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance
at 457,985 indoor and 115,795 outdoor places
to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.