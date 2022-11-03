Share:

SUKKUR - Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Wednesday said parks and playgrounds were public property, therefore no encroachments would be allowed in these parks. Addressing a meeting here at his office, he said, “We need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension,” adding that the district administration was providing better spots and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities. He said parks and playgrounds provide recreation to the people of Sukkur and therefore these facilities should be in the best condition and also properly maintained.