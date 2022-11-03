Share:

North Korea launched three ballistic missiles in a single day, South Korea’s military said early Thursday.

It said that one of the missiles was fired from the capital Pyongyang and appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile landed in waters about 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) off Japan’s coast, according to Japanese media reports.

Three Japanese prefectures -- Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata -- issued emergency alerts for residents to shelter indoors and temporarily halted train service over fears one of the missiles would pass overhead, The Guardian reported.

“However, it was established shortly afterwards that the missile fell into the Sea of Japan, known in South Korea as the East Sea, without travelling over Japanese territory,” it added.