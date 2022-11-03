Share:

ISLAMABAD - Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP) on Wednesday launched an online passport-free app all across the country

to enable millions of citizens to pay their fees

without having to stand in bank queues.

In this regard, the head of the prime minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi

tweeted, saying Minister for Interior Rana

Sanaullah inaugurated the app under “Passport Fee Asaan” initiative.

He claimed the service was one of many

other facilities that would be launched in the

coming months. The app has been activated

for public use and is available on both PlayStore and Apple Store. In addition, the citizens can also pay their passport fees through

DGIP’s web portal, PayMaster.

The online payment facility was previously

available for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, and was scheduled to be launched in

Karachi this month. However, the ministry

has activated it all across the country prior to

its proposed launch in financial capital.

Regarding the online procedure, citizens

will get notifications via e-mail and a Short

Message Service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee, which they must show as

proof at the passport office.