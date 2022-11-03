ISLAMABAD - Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP) on Wednesday launched an online passport-free app all across the country
to enable millions of citizens to pay their fees
without having to stand in bank queues.
In this regard, the head of the prime minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi
tweeted, saying Minister for Interior Rana
Sanaullah inaugurated the app under “Passport Fee Asaan” initiative.
He claimed the service was one of many
other facilities that would be launched in the
coming months. The app has been activated
for public use and is available on both PlayStore and Apple Store. In addition, the citizens can also pay their passport fees through
DGIP’s web portal, PayMaster.
The online payment facility was previously
available for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, and was scheduled to be launched in
Karachi this month. However, the ministry
has activated it all across the country prior to
its proposed launch in financial capital.
Regarding the online procedure, citizens
will get notifications via e-mail and a Short
Message Service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee, which they must show as
proof at the passport office.