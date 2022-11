Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Opium cultivation in Afghanistan in 2022 soared by almost

one-third, with one of the biggest harvests in the last three

decades despite a ban on opium poppy imposed by the Taliban in April, according to a new

UN report. The report, “Opium

cultivation in Afghanistan,” is the

first such analysis by the Vienna-based United Nations Office

on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

since the Taliban came to power

in August last year.