LAHORE-Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan are hoping to carry forward the winning momentum gained in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they take on Ireland in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow (Friday).

Ireland, on their maiden tour to Pakistan, will play three T20Is from November 12 to 16 at the same venue following the conclusion of the ODI series. These ODIs will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

The hosts enter the series on the back of a productive five-day pre-series camp, which included two intra-squad matches and intense training and practice sessions. Pakistan - who are number eight in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings - are ready to make an impression in the 50-over format in familiar playing conditions. Meanwhile, Ireland occupy the ninth spot in the ODI rankings.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, while talking to PCB Digital, said: “After a good performance in the recently concluded ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, we are now focused on delivering our best in the ODI series which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. “Our aim like other teams would be to get points from the series. We have good blend of experience and youth in our side and it is really good to see young players performing and helping the side to win. We want fans to come to the stadium and support the team.”

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: “We are delighted to be here in Pakistan, it’s a pretty historical moment for an Irish cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the first time and we will relish the opportunity. The ODI series will be a competitive one as ICC Women’s Championship points will be up for grabs. We would like to go out there and put a really strong performance in the first game.” The three matches will begin at 9:30am with the toss at 9:00am.