ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has takes up Russian lawmaker’s controversial
statement on nuclear weapons with Moscow, officials said
yesterday. Diplomatic sources
told The Nation that Pakistan
had urged Russia to take notice of Senator Igor Morozov’s
damaging statement. The Russian Senator had alleged that
Pakistan and Ukraine recently
discussed the technologies for
developing nuclear weapons.
Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Federation Council’s defence committee, accused that Ukrainian experts
travelled to Pakistan and met
with a delegation to discuss
nuclear weapons technology.
Morozov made the allegations
during a news conference that
was part of the Ukrainian dossier special project. Hours later, Pakistani Foreign Office said
the Senator’s reported statement was “without any rationale and is entirely inconsistent
with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations. We are surprised
by such an unfounded and
baseless statement.”