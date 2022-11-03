Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has takes up Russian lawmaker’s controversial

statement on nuclear weapons with Moscow, officials said

yesterday. Diplomatic sources

told The Nation that Pakistan

had urged Russia to take notice of Senator Igor Morozov’s

damaging statement. The Russian Senator had alleged that

Pakistan and Ukraine recently

discussed the technologies for

developing nuclear weapons.

Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Federation Council’s defence committee, accused that Ukrainian experts

travelled to Pakistan and met

with a delegation to discuss

nuclear weapons technology.

Morozov made the allegations

during a news conference that

was part of the Ukrainian dossier special project. Hours later, Pakistani Foreign Office said

the Senator’s reported statement was “without any rationale and is entirely inconsistent

with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations. We are surprised

by such an unfounded and

baseless statement.”