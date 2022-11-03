Share:

PESHAWAR-Zarsanga, the queen of Pashto folklore, was among 15 laureates honoured at the Royal Opera House Muscat’s House of Musical Arts during a gala concert.

Peni Candra Rini, an Indonesian composer, improviser, vocalist, and educator, performed on the programme, as did Yasamin Shahhosseini, an Iranian oud player who is reimagining the role of the oud in Iranian music; the Tehran-based Golshan Ensemble, which performs Iranian classical music; and Soumik Datta, a sarod player from the United Kingdom.

A Master Jury chose the 2022 Music Awards Laureates from nearly 400 nominees from 42 countries. They will receive $500,000 in prize money as well as professional development opportunities. Commissions for new works, contracts for recordings and artist management, support for pilot education initiatives, and technical or curatorial consultancies for music archiving, preservation, and dissemination projects are among the opportunities available for them. Zarsanga received the prestigious award for her lifetime dedication to orally transmitted traditional Pahsto music. Apart from Zarsanga, another Pakistani singer, Sain Zahoor, has received a special mention in the award. The laureates were presented with their awards by Oman’s Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said and Prince Amyn Aga Khan. The awards ceremony was the culmination of a raucous two-day celebration in which laureates performed live or were shown in short films. During the Music Awards’ opening night concert on October 29, acclaimed tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain received a special Lifetime Achievement Award. Fairouz Nishanova, Director of the Aga Khan Music Awards, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Music Awards and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for the invitation from the Sultanate of Oman to hold the Awards celebration in Muscat, as well as for the collaboration of Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports; Royal Opera House Muscat and its House of Musical Arts; and the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra, which performed in the 29 October programme. “We couldn’t have hoped for a clearer demonstration of the power of music to unite us despite our many apparent differences, and to affect our emotions and our dreams,” she said, quoting Prince Amyn Aga Khan’s remarks from the previous evening’s performance by Awards laureates in the House of Musical Arts.

The laureates’ performances and award presentations were held in front of a distinguished audience at Muscat’s Royal Opera House’s House of Musical Arts. It was attended by Omani dignitaries and officials, diplomatic corps members, musicians and academicians, international Music Awards guests, including the Awards Master Jury and Steering Committee, and representatives from many AKDN institutions.