The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.

–John F. Kennedy

Human beings invented agriculture between 7000 and 10,000 years ago, during the Neolithic era. The crops that were most commonly grown were wheat, peas, lentils, bitter vetch, barley, chickpeas and flax. Having a consistent source of water was also a problem for people then as during times of flood, water would wash away fields and leave then swampy. In times of drought, the land completely dried up and the crops were killed. Mankind created streams and canals through which water could be directed to fields particularly and in controlled amounts. This also help control the flow of the rivers and became much more reliable as a source of water. What followed was the development of metal tools which created new techniques that promoted farming. At the same time, farmers also domesticated animals and plants, increasing the efficiently of agriculture as a result.