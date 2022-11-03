Share:

HYDERABAD-Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that Peoples Bus Service is set to be launched in Hyderabad city as well.

In his tweet, he said that “today a test drive of the bus was done in the city.” The minister expressed his hope that by the end of this month, the Pakistan Peoples Party government would be able to launch this service in Hyderabad city.

He said that the provincial transport department was focusing on provision of best possible transport facilities to the masses.

Meanwhile, the Mass Transit team successfully conducted a test drive of the People’s Bus Service here in Hyderabad. Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the People’s Bus Service would formally be launched in Hyderabad by the end of the current month. The bus was brought to different highways of Hyderabad for the test drive. The technical staff of the Sindh Mass Transit Team were also present on the occasion.

According to the spokesperson of the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chairman of Regional Transport Authority and SP traffic Mukhtiar Solangi accompanied the mass transit team to inspect the route.

On the occasion, the mass transit team reviewed the bus stations and routes. The spokesperson said the roads of the city would soon be repaired and made up to standard for bus service before launching the People’s Bus Service.