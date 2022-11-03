LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Secretary Dr
Rizwan Naseer said the PESD
rescued 130,213 victims while
responding to 135,321 emergencies across Punjab during the
last month. He was presiding
over a monthly meeting held at
Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday which
was attended by heads of various wings. He said that out of
135,321 emergencies, the Rescue-1122 responded 33,610 calls
of accidents, 82,758 of medical
emergencies, 1,477 fire incidents, 3,217 crime incidents, 77
drowning, 55 building collapses,
seven explosions and 14,120 miscellaneous operations were conducted in Punjab On this occasion,
the head of Provincial Monitoring
Cell (PMC) briefed the secretary
and said that 350 people died in
3,3610 accidents in the province
during the last month.