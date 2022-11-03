Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Secretary Dr

Rizwan Naseer said the PESD

rescued 130,213 victims while

responding to 135,321 emergencies across Punjab during the

last month. He was presiding

over a monthly meeting held at

Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday which

was attended by heads of various wings. He said that out of

135,321 emergencies, the Rescue-1122 responded 33,610 calls

of accidents, 82,758 of medical

emergencies, 1,477 fire incidents, 3,217 crime incidents, 77

drowning, 55 building collapses,

seven explosions and 14,120 miscellaneous operations were conducted in Punjab On this occasion,

the head of Provincial Monitoring

Cell (PMC) briefed the secretary

and said that 350 people died in

3,3610 accidents in the province

during the last month.