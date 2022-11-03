Share:

The men’s team players reported at Football House, Lahore, for the second phase of training which is going to commence tomorrow.

The 90 players lot picked up by Pakistan Football Federation technical staff based on their tactics and skills of which 36 players were finalized for the first phase of training. The 19 players will join the second phase while the rest of the players join them in training.

The players include Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Rao Omer Hayyat, Sohail Khan, Mamoon Musa, Syed Junaid Shah, Zain Ul Abideen Ishaq, Shayek Dost, Mohammad Waheed, Zain Jr, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Sardar Wali, Abdullah Shah, Muhammad Afzal, Adnan Saeed, Umair Ali, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Haseeb Khan, and Alamgir.