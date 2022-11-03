Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday sought a report of the firing incident on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march container which led to the injuries of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The firing took place at Imran Khan’s container in which the PTI chief including Faisal Javed, Ahmed Nasir Chattha, and other party leaders were injured at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

They were immediately shifted to a local hospital for medical assistance.

On the other hand, the prime minister strongly condemned the firing incident and also sought a report.

PM Shehbaz also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar and Chief Secretary Punjab to immediately report.

Later, in a tweet, Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack on the PTI chairman and directed the chief secretary and IGP Punjab to submit a report of the incident.