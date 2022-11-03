Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif returned to country on late Wednesday night after completing his two-day official visit to China.

During his visit to China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations. PM Shehbaz also held meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

Delegation level meeting between the leadership of both countries was also held during which both sides agreed to increase multilateral cooperation including CPEC between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen strategic partnership during the meeting.