ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested

eight suspects during search and combing operation in Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction here

on Wednesday, said a police spokesman. He said

that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Islamabad, the police

categorically took action against criminal elements.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Bhara Kahu areas by

local police and teams of law enforcement agencies

under the supervision of SP City, he said