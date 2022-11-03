ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested
eight suspects during search and combing operation in Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction here
on Wednesday, said a police spokesman. He said
that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Islamabad, the police
categorically took action against criminal elements.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Bhara Kahu areas by
local police and teams of law enforcement agencies
under the supervision of SP City, he said