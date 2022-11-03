Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested eight suspects during search and combing operation in Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman. He said that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Islamabad, the police categorically took action against criminal elements. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Bhara Kahu areas by local police and teams of law enforcement agencies under the supervision of SP City, he said. During the search and combing operation in Bhara Kahu PS jurisdiction, eight suspects were shifted to the police station.