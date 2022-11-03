ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested eight
suspects during search and
combing operation in Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction here on Wednesday,
said a police spokesman. He
said that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan
Islamabad, the police categorically took action against
criminal elements. Following these orders, a search
and combing operation was
conducted in the PS Bhara
Kahu areas by local police
and teams of law enforcement agencies under the
supervision of SP City, he
said. During the search and
combing operation in Bhara
Kahu PS jurisdiction, eight
suspects were shifted to the
police station.