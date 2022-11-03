Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested eight

suspects during search and

combing operation in Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction here on Wednesday,

said a police spokesman. He

said that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan

Islamabad, the police categorically took action against

criminal elements. Following these orders, a search

and combing operation was

conducted in the PS Bhara

Kahu areas by local police

and teams of law enforcement agencies under the

supervision of SP City, he

said. During the search and

combing operation in Bhara

Kahu PS jurisdiction, eight

suspects were shifted to the

police station.