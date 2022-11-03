Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the overseas Pakistanis to contribute more to the progress and prosperity of the country by sharing their knowledge, experience, intellect and expertise in the relevant fields, adding that online platforms have made it easier to share their knowledge without being physically present here.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held today to recognize the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of prominent overseas Pakistanis and others.

Addressing the ceremony, the President said that Pakistan desperately needed educated, trained, refined and highly productive human resources, which was a fundamentally essential element for ensuring the progress and prosperity of the country.

He called upon all stakeholders, government and private sector to take concrete and meaningful steps to create enabling conditions for the retention of productive human resources as the physical resources of a country remained unexploited due to a shortage of trained manpower in the past which adversely impacted the development and progress of the country.

President meets German delegation

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Germany, both bilaterally, and in the context of the EU, and wanted to further strengthen and expand the mutually beneficial ties. The President appreciated the continuous upward trend in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany and underlined the need to fully exploit the huge potential of trade, investment and business between the two countries.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of a German political foundation working in Pakistan, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, led by Mr Mirco Gunther, Head of the Asia-Pacific Department at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.