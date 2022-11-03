Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent.

After the president’s approval, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification in this regard.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid and Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad are among the additional judges who have been made permanent.

Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain, Justice Anwar Hussain and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa have also been made permanent.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran are also among the judges who have been made permanent.

The LHC chief justice will administer the oath to them.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow, Friday, at 10:45am.