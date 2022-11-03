ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday
called upon the oversees Pakistanis to
contribute more to the progress and
prosperity of the country by sharing
their knowledge, experience, intellect
and expertise in the relevant fields
which was now possible through online platforms without requiring any
physically presence.
The president, addressing a ceremony held to recognize the invaluable contributions of the overseas Pakistanis,
said that Pakistan desperately needed
educated, trained, refined and highly
productive human resources, which
was fundamentally essential element
for country’s progress and prosperity.
The ceremony was attended by the
Chairman of the Welfare Society for
Overseas Pakistanis Rights Dawood
Ghaznavi, a large number of prominent
overseas Pakistanis and others.
President Alvi called upon all stakeholders, government and private sector to take concrete and meaningful
steps to create enabling conditions for
the retention of productive human resources as the physical resources of a
country remained unexploited due to
a shortage of trained manpower in the
past which adversely impacted the development and progress of the country.
He said that he had been making efforts
to get voting rights for overseas Pakistanis which could easily be possible
with the help of technology or I-voting.
The president said that since the majority of the overseas Pakistanis could
not opt for postal ballot due to laws of
their host countries or could not physically travel to Pakistan for casting their
votes, therefore, a credible, verifiable
and technology-based electronic voting
system was the best possible solution.
He said that the world was making
progress by leaps and bound with the
help of technology, unfortunately, Pakistan was lagging behind in adopting
technology. He called upon the stakeholders to continue deliberating upon
the adoption of technology-based solutions to provide voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
President Alvi said that there was
an increasing trend amongst the overseas Pakistanis to resettle in Pakistan
with a view to provide their children
acceptable social and cultural environment which, he said, was a welcoming
trend and should be leveraged to utilize their high-quality learning, knowledge and expertise to bring about
marked improvement in the quality of
our products and services.
He also called upon the government
to take all necessary steps to adjust and
employ qualified, educated, knowledgeable and high-quality human resources
of Pakistan which was currently needed
to catalyze growth and progress in all
sectors of the national economy.
He further said that the dignity of the
people and country would improve proportionally with the uplift of economic
and financial outlook, improving the
quality and quantity of trained and educated human resources, applying the law
in a fair and just manner, creating transparent, verifiable and practical business
processes and by bringing more transparency in our business transactions.
He acknowledged the valuable contributions of the overseas Pakistanis
towards strengthening the country’s
economic and financial outlook by
sending their hard-earned sizable remittances to Pakistan.