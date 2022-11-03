Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday

called upon the oversees Pakistanis to

contribute more to the progress and

prosperity of the country by sharing

their knowledge, experience, intellect

and expertise in the relevant fields

which was now possible through online platforms without requiring any

physically presence.

The president, addressing a ceremony held to recognize the invaluable contributions of the overseas Pakistanis,

said that Pakistan desperately needed

educated, trained, refined and highly

productive human resources, which

was fundamentally essential element

for country’s progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by the

Chairman of the Welfare Society for

Overseas Pakistanis Rights Dawood

Ghaznavi, a large number of prominent

overseas Pakistanis and others.

President Alvi called upon all stakeholders, government and private sector to take concrete and meaningful

steps to create enabling conditions for

the retention of productive human resources as the physical resources of a

country remained unexploited due to

a shortage of trained manpower in the

past which adversely impacted the development and progress of the country.

He said that he had been making efforts

to get voting rights for overseas Pakistanis which could easily be possible

with the help of technology or I-voting.

The president said that since the majority of the overseas Pakistanis could

not opt for postal ballot due to laws of

their host countries or could not physically travel to Pakistan for casting their

votes, therefore, a credible, verifiable

and technology-based electronic voting

system was the best possible solution.

He said that the world was making

progress by leaps and bound with the

help of technology, unfortunately, Pakistan was lagging behind in adopting

technology. He called upon the stakeholders to continue deliberating upon

the adoption of technology-based solutions to provide voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

President Alvi said that there was

an increasing trend amongst the overseas Pakistanis to resettle in Pakistan

with a view to provide their children

acceptable social and cultural environment which, he said, was a welcoming

trend and should be leveraged to utilize their high-quality learning, knowledge and expertise to bring about

marked improvement in the quality of

our products and services.

He also called upon the government

to take all necessary steps to adjust and

employ qualified, educated, knowledgeable and high-quality human resources

of Pakistan which was currently needed

to catalyze growth and progress in all

sectors of the national economy.

He further said that the dignity of the

people and country would improve proportionally with the uplift of economic

and financial outlook, improving the

quality and quantity of trained and educated human resources, applying the law

in a fair and just manner, creating transparent, verifiable and practical business

processes and by bringing more transparency in our business transactions.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of the overseas Pakistanis

towards strengthening the country’s

economic and financial outlook by

sending their hard-earned sizable remittances to Pakistan.