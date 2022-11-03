Share:

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING - Chinese President

Xi Jinping Wednesday assured that his

country will continue

to extend support to

Pakistan for sustainable economic development and harness

its potential as a geo

economic hub.

The president

made these remarks

during a meeting

with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall

of People in Beijing

on Wednesday. The

Chinese president also announced an additional

assistance package of five hundred million RMB for Pakistan’s

post flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to

the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries that has withstood the test

of time. It was noted that the

two nations have stood firmly

side by side, in realising their

shared vision of peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The two leaders discussed cooperation across a range of issues including defense, trade

and investment, agriculture,

health, education, green energy,

science and technology and disaster preparedness.

They expressed their mutual

commitment to the CPEC. They

highlighted that CPEC’s high

quality development would further strengthen bilateral ties

between Pakistan and China.

In this regard, the two leaders agreed that as a project

of strategic importance, both

sides would make joint efforts

for launching ML-1 as an early

harvest project under the CPEC

framework. They also acknowledged the need for a mass

transit project in Karachi and

agreed to finalise all formalities

for early launching of Karachi

Circular Railway.

The two leaders appreciated the signing of a number of

agreements covering broad

range of bilateral cooperation

during the visit. Reaffirming

Pakistan’s unique historic ties

with China and salience of bilateral friendship for regional

peace and stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly

reaffirmed that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete

consensus across the political

spectrum in Pakistan and is a

model of inter-state relations.

Paying tribute to President

Xi’s leadership for China’s

prosperity and his vision for

strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister said

Pakistan drew inspiration from

China’s socio-economic development and national resolve to

country’s progress and prosperity. The two leaders also discussed key issues pertaining to

region including the situation in

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan. They acknowledged that

a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote regional

security and economic development. They agreed that CPEC’s

extension to Afghanistan would

strengthen regional connectivity initiatives.

President Xi Jinping and

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged views on the rapid transformation in the international environment, which

had exacerbated economic challenges for developing countries.

They affirmed their shared belief in dialogue and cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit as critical for global

peace and prosperity.

They agreed that contemporary challenges like climate

change, health pandemic and

growing inequalities needed

unqualified cooperation among

states, in accordance with the

purposes and principles of the

UN Charter. There was complete

unanimity of views between the

two leaders.

The Prime Minister thanked

China’s invaluable assistance to

Pakistan’s relief, rehabilitation

and reconstruction efforts in

the wake of devastation caused

by super floods in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a

warm invitation to President Xi

for visiting Pakistan at an early date, which the later accepted graciously. Pakistan, China

agree to expand CPEC project

Pakistan and China also agreed

to expand China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The understanding came at a

meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese

Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on

Wednesday. They also agreed to

early completion of CPEC related projects. The two leaders

held discussion on promoting

bilateral cooperation. Following

the meeting, both the sides also

signed agreements for cooperation in diverse fields.

On arrival at Great Hall of People, the Prime Minister was given a guard of honor. Chinese investment in Pakistan

The leading Chinese companies during the official visit of

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China have shown their

keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s solar, water and other infrastructure projects. The

prime minister invited the Chinese corporate heads to visit

Pakistan and invest in the government’s comprehensive solar

power project aimed at generating 10,000 mega watt electricity. He also encouraged them to

invest in Pakistan’s alternative

energy resources including the

wind turbine power plants.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed early completion of the infrastructure of Gwadar International

Airport, to which the Chinese

companies assured to complete

the project by the beginning of

year 2023.

The prime minister in a meeting with Chinese investors and

businessmen said the government since assuming power in

April had resolved several issues pertaining to them and had

paid them the pending dues of

Rs 160 billion. An amount of Rs

50 billion has been paid to them

yesterday, he added.

He said a revolving fund had

been established by the State

Bank of Pakistan on the directive of Finance Minister Ishaq

Dar with seed money of Rs 50

billion. He regretted the obstacles faced by the Chinese companies in the past on the matters concerning the payment of

imported coal.

Referring to Dasu Hydropower project incident, Shehbaz

Sharif said the perpetrators had

been arrested and they will be

given exemplary punishment.

The Prime Minister said best

possible security arrangements

are being made for the Chinese

workers and security of those

associated with the CPEC and

other projects will be ensured.

He said the security of Chinese

brothers and sisters is as dear to

him as that of Pakistani citizens.

He vowed addressing on priority the issues relating to the land

acquisition for construction of

Diamer Bhasha Dam and other

hurdles in way to completion of

Mohmand Dam.

Shehbaz Sharif assured provision of foolproof security to the

Chinese personnel working in

Pakistan and said that an acrossthe-board security would be ensured for those deputed on the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and other joint initiatives. He extended

condolences over the death of

Chinese men and women who

lost their lives while at work in

Pakistan.

To address water shortage

in Pakistan’s metropolitan Karachi, the prime minister said

the federal government along

with the Sindh government was

ready to collaborate with the

Chinese companies to resolve

the issue.

The prime minister expressed

confidence that strong business and investment linkages between Pakistan and China

would lead to further cementing of bilateral relations.

He thanked the Chinese companies in taking special interest

in Pakistan’s development projects particularly the Gwadar

Port, Main Line-1 railway track

and several other projects.

He also expressed gratitude

over the generous support extended by China in the wake of

massive flash floods in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived

in Beijing Tuesday on a two-day

official visit, is among the first

leaders to visit China following

the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party

(CPC) of China that elected Xi

Jinping as general secretary of

the party.