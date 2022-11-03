ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif will hand over
the possession letters to
about 5,500 allottees of
sector I-15 on Thursday.
A ceremony in this
regard would be held
at the Prime Minister
Office in which the possession letter would be
handed over to a group
of allottees while rest
of the allottees would
be given possession letters after fulfilment of
legal formalities.
Member Estate CDA
Muhammad Afnan Alam
informed that it is an
unprecedented move in
the history of civic authority that the possession of whole sector is
going to be handed over
to its allottees.
He said that on the
directions of the Chairman CDA Capitan
(Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Estate
Wing has simplified the
procedures to facilitate
the allottees while dedicated staff would also
be deputed to ensure
smooth handing over of
the possession of plot
to hundreds of allottees
in I-15.
He further informed
that the issues of built
up property award
which is affecting creation of about 1000
plots would also be
resolved on priority
basis at the doorstep
in line with the policy
directions given by the
Chairman CDA on fast
track but in transparent manner.
Meanwhile, the authority is also pursuing
Islamabad Electric Supply Company for provision of electricity in the
sector.
The allottees would
be given possession after a lapse of 15 years
as the authority’s management was paying
special focus to the construction and development of the city.
The recently completed development work in
sectors I-15/1, I-15/3
and I-15/4 include
drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street
lights, culverts and other residential facilities
would be completed.
Earlier, plot owners
were not able to build
houses on their plots
due to unavailability of
possession for a long
time, but now they
would able to build
houses on their plot.
Similarly, completion
of development works
in the sector would
also help in meeting the
growing housing needs
in the city.
It should be noted
that the sector was
stalled for decades due
to non-completion of
development work but
now the CDA administration had completed
the work by resolving
the issues.