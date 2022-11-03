Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif will hand over

the possession letters to

about 5,500 allottees of

sector I-15 on Thursday.

A ceremony in this

regard would be held

at the Prime Minister

Office in which the possession letter would be

handed over to a group

of allottees while rest

of the allottees would

be given possession letters after fulfilment of

legal formalities.

Member Estate CDA

Muhammad Afnan Alam

informed that it is an

unprecedented move in

the history of civic authority that the possession of whole sector is

going to be handed over

to its allottees.

He said that on the

directions of the Chairman CDA Capitan

(Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Estate

Wing has simplified the

procedures to facilitate

the allottees while dedicated staff would also

be deputed to ensure

smooth handing over of

the possession of plot

to hundreds of allottees

in I-15.

He further informed

that the issues of built

up property award

which is affecting creation of about 1000

plots would also be

resolved on priority

basis at the doorstep

in line with the policy

directions given by the

Chairman CDA on fast

track but in transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the authority is also pursuing

Islamabad Electric Supply Company for provision of electricity in the

sector.

The allottees would

be given possession after a lapse of 15 years

as the authority’s management was paying

special focus to the construction and development of the city.

The recently completed development work in

sectors I-15/1, I-15/3

and I-15/4 include

drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street

lights, culverts and other residential facilities

would be completed.

Earlier, plot owners

were not able to build

houses on their plots

due to unavailability of

possession for a long

time, but now they

would able to build

houses on their plot.

Similarly, completion

of development works

in the sector would

also help in meeting the

growing housing needs

in the city.

It should be noted

that the sector was

stalled for decades due

to non-completion of

development work but

now the CDA administration had completed

the work by resolving

the issues.