ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hand over the possession letters to about 5,500 allottees of sector I-15 on Thursday.

A ceremony in this regard would be held at the Prime Minister Office in which the possession letter would be handed over to a group of allottees while rest of the allottees would be given possession letters after fulfilment of legal formalities.

Member Estate CDA Muhammad Afnan Alam informed that it is an unprecedented move in the history of civic authority that the possession of whole sector is going to be handed over to its allottees.

He said that on the directions of the Chairman CDA Capitan (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Estate Wing has simplified the procedures to facilitate the allottees while dedicated staff would also be deputed to ensure smooth handing over of the possession of plot to hundreds of allottees in I-15.

He further informed that the issues of built up property award which is affecting creation of about 1000 plots would also be resolved on priority basis at the doorstep in line with the policy directions given by the Chairman CDA on fast track but in transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the authority is also pursuing Islamabad Electric Supply Company for provision of electricity in the sector.

The allottees would be given possession after a lapse of 15 years as the authority’s management was paying special focus to the construction and development of the city.

The recently completed development work in sectors I-15/1, I-15/3 and I-15/4 include drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street lights, culverts and other residential facilities would be completed.

Earlier, plot owners were not able to build houses on their plots due to unavailability of possession for a long time, but now they would able to build houses on their plot.

Similarly, completion of development works in the sector would also help in meeting the growing housing needs in the city.

It should be noted that the sector was stalled for decades due to non-completion of development work but now the CDA administration had completed the work by resolving the issues.