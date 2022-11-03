Share:

MuHAMMAD ASAD cHAuDHRy

ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hand over the possession

letters to about 5,500 allottees of

sector I-15 on Thursday.

A ceremony in this regard

would be held at the Prime Minister Office in which the possession

letter would be handed over to a

group of allottees while rest of

the allottees would be given possession letters after fulfilment of

legal formalities.

Member Estate CDA Muhammad

Afnan Alam informed that it is an

unprecedented move in the history of civic authority that the possession of whole sector is going to

be handed over to its allottees.

He said that on the directions of

the Chairman CDA Capitan (Retd)

Muhammad Usman Younis, the Estate Wing has simplified the procedures to facilitate the allottees

while dedicated staff would also be

deputed to ensure smooth handing

over of the possession of plot to

hundreds of allottees in I-15.

He further informed that the issues of built up property award

which is affecting creation of

about 1000 plots would also be

resolved on priority basis at the

doorstep in line with the policy

directions given by the Chairman

CDA on fast track but in transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the authority is also

pursuing Islamabad Electric Supply Company for provision of electricity in the sector.

The allottees would be given possession after a lapse of 15

years as the authority’s management was paying special focus to

the construction and development

of the city.

The recently completed development work in sectors I-15/1,

I-15/3 and I-15/4 include drainage system, sewerage network,

construction of streets, street

lights, culverts and other residential facilities would be completed.

Earlier, plot owners were not

able to build houses on their plots

due to unavailability of possession for a long time, but now they

would able to build houses on

their plot.

Similarly, completion of development works in the sector would

also help in meeting the growing

housing needs in the city.

It should be noted that the sector was stalled for decades due to

non-completion of development

work but now the CDA administration had completed the work

by resolving the issues.