MuHAMMAD ASAD cHAuDHRy
ISLAMABAD
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hand over the possession
letters to about 5,500 allottees of
sector I-15 on Thursday.
A ceremony in this regard
would be held at the Prime Minister Office in which the possession
letter would be handed over to a
group of allottees while rest of
the allottees would be given possession letters after fulfilment of
legal formalities.
Member Estate CDA Muhammad
Afnan Alam informed that it is an
unprecedented move in the history of civic authority that the possession of whole sector is going to
be handed over to its allottees.
He said that on the directions of
the Chairman CDA Capitan (Retd)
Muhammad Usman Younis, the Estate Wing has simplified the procedures to facilitate the allottees
while dedicated staff would also be
deputed to ensure smooth handing
over of the possession of plot to
hundreds of allottees in I-15.
He further informed that the issues of built up property award
which is affecting creation of
about 1000 plots would also be
resolved on priority basis at the
doorstep in line with the policy
directions given by the Chairman
CDA on fast track but in transparent manner.
Meanwhile, the authority is also
pursuing Islamabad Electric Supply Company for provision of electricity in the sector.
The allottees would be given possession after a lapse of 15
years as the authority’s management was paying special focus to
the construction and development
of the city.
The recently completed development work in sectors I-15/1,
I-15/3 and I-15/4 include drainage system, sewerage network,
construction of streets, street
lights, culverts and other residential facilities would be completed.
Earlier, plot owners were not
able to build houses on their plots
due to unavailability of possession for a long time, but now they
would able to build houses on
their plot.
Similarly, completion of development works in the sector would
also help in meeting the growing
housing needs in the city.
It should be noted that the sector was stalled for decades due to
non-completion of development
work but now the CDA administration had completed the work
by resolving the issues.