HYDERABAD - The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Wednesday resumed its protest over the failure to receive the Health Risk Allowance and refusal by the government to accept its demands at the cabinet meeting, disrupting services at outpatient departments (OPDs) in state hospitals. According to details, the OPDs of all government hospitals in Hyderabad were completely shut down as doctors, paramedics and nursing staff held demonstration. Meanwhile, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) representing different bodies of healthcare providers complete boycotted all the OPDs and consequently, Patients, coming for treatment in government hospitals, have been suffering. The GHA protestors claimed that the Sindh government has breached its promise with us as it refused to take our demands into account during the cabinet meeting before November 5.